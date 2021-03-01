Sarah Hyland Is Wearing This TikTok-Famous Product At The Golden Globes

When you think of Golden Globes glam, probably super-luxe hair and makeup products come to mind. But Sarah Hyland’s Golden Globes’ beauty look for 2021 is actually really affordable. One look at her glam and you’ll realize you don’t need to spend big bucks to look red carpet-ready.

Makeup Artist Allan Avendano is responsible for Hyland’s look, using all E.L.F. Cosmetics products. “Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses,” Avendano said in a statement. “I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to this look to let her radiant skin shine with a sun-kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye and a nude lip to highlight her features and statement red dress.”

Avendano gave his client that glowy skin with the TikTok-viral E.L.F. Camo CC Cream. Many say it’s a dupe for the It Cosmetics CC cream—maybe even better.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The makeup artist brightened Hyland’s under-eyes with E.L.F.’s Hydrating Camo Concealer ($6 at Ulta) and set it all with Matte Setting Powder ($6 at E.L.F.)

He then went on to add a pop of color and highlight to the apples of her cheeks using the Bite Size Face Duo in Lychee ($3 at Ulta). For her sultry eyes, he primed with Putty Eye Primer in Rose ($5 at Ulta). He used the Mint Melt Eyeshadows in Chocolate Mint ($4 at E.L.F.) for her lids and the Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick in Ice Cream ($5 at E.L.F.) in her inner corners.

For Hyland’s lashes, Avendano used two coats of the new Lash It Loud Mascara ($6 at E.L.F.) and added depth and definition to the brows by using Wow Brow Gel ($4 at Ulta). He finished with Sheer Slick Lipstick in Golden Pear ($5 at E.L.F.) for a warm lip.