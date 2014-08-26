How to Get Sarah Hyland’s Show-Stopping Bun From the Emmys

“Modern Family” took home its fifth consecutive Emmy for Best Comedy, and while we’re thrilled for the show’s cast, we couldn’t help but focus on Sarah Hyland’s incredible updo at the Emmys. In a sea of chin-sweeping bobs and red lips, Hyland stood out with her high bun and bold brows. Wearing a custom Christian Siriano gown, she proved to be a true star on the carpet, and we wanted to know every detail of her look.

MORE: Every Stunning Look From the 2014 Emmys

“As a team, we were inspired by old Hollywood glamour,” says Ryan Richman, Hyland’s hairstylist. “We loved Sarah’s custom made Christian Siriano dress. I never want to be too literal with inspiration so we kept the look soft and natural to keep it modern.” To create the gorgeous style, Richman began with 3-4 pumps of Dove’s Dry Oil Nourishing Treatment on damp hair, adding softness and shine before drying. Before blow drying each section, he applied Dove Frizz-Free Shine Serum to get rid of flyaways. While blow drying the hair, Richman used a round boar bristle brush drying the hair towards the center point where the hair would be put up, which he says is the ideal way to dry hair for an updo. Next, he used a straightening iron on medium heat to smooth cowlicks at the hair line.

After this, he brushed the hair up towards the top of the head, applying Dove Extra Hold Hairspray as he was brushing to really hold the look in place. The best way to smooth flyaways, he says, is to spray the brush with hairspray before brushing the hair. Next, he secured the hair into a ponytail with an elastic. For texture in the bun, he backcombed the ponytail with a brush and hairspray. Finally, he twisted and wrapped the hair into a bun, securing with bobby pins. Gorgeous!