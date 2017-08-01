Sarah Hyland Just Got Long, Gorgeous, Dark Brown Hair Extensions

All summer, we’ve been racking our brains to figure out why some of our favorite lob-wearing celebrities have opted to get long-ass hair extensions. Sure, Bella Hadid’s Rapunzel-length ponytail looked epic, but why would she prefer long, sweaty hair rather than a breathable, chin-grazing bob when it’s 90-plus degrees?

Maybe it’s because these celebrities rarely step foot outside perfectly air-conditioned environments or maybe it’s because with extensions, you can test out any look and then revert to your O.G. roots the next day. Whatever the reason, Sarah Hyland got on the bandwagon today, debuting pretty, dark brown waves (days after sporting red highlights, which followed a lob).

The “Modern Family” actress was spotted leaving Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood (the celebrity-hair powerhouse that just gave Selena Gomez her side-swept bangs) with bouncy, chocolate-brown hair. And although Hyland hasn’t Instagrammed the look herself just yet, we’re pretty into our first glimpse, which is giving us total Haley Dunphy vibes.

Hyland admitted her bright red hair (which she debuted last week) was only for her new role in Freeform’s “Shadowhunters,” but we have a feeling her brown extensions might be a bit more long-term. Regardless, we’re looking forward to seeing what Hyland has in store for her hair next—our money is on a sherbet-colored ponytail.