Sarah Hyland Literally Looks Like Princess Merida With Her New Hair

“Stay with me. Merida dressed up as Tarzan,” wrote Sarah Hyland in one of her latest Instagram posts. Hyland is talking about her new curly red hair that’s longer, fuller and redder than ever. The gorgeous new look has garnered more than 500k likes with comments from celeb friends and fans drooling over the color and the curls.

Of course, Hyland has naturally curly hair. Extensions expert Violet Teriti matched the actress’ natural texture perfectly. You can’t see where Hyland’s real hair ends and where the extensions begin. (Yes, that’s the point but it’s not always done so flawlessly.) The bold red hue was done by Hyland’s colorists over at 901 Salon in Los Angeles.

“Dying over this lewk,” wrote follow hair chameleon Hilary Duff. Poet Amanda Gorman wrote what we’re all thinking: “I am Merida firstborn descendant of clan Dunbroch and I’ll be shooting for my own hand.” Could a live-action Brave staring Sarah Hyland be in our future? Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp commented, “These curlzzzzz 😍,” which is a huge compliment considering Shipp has incredible curls as well.

