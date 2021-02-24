Sarah Hyland Is Now A Ginger & We’re Obsessed

You know how when you get deep into watching a show and it starts to even inspire what you look like? It worms its way into your brain and all of a sudden you’re wearing Bridgerton-inspired gown to Target. That seems to be what inspired Sarah Hyland’s copper hair. Hyland has gone red before but this subtle copper shade is definitely her prettiest yet.

Hyland took to Instagram to reveal the shade and admit she’s “bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time.” The historical drama is partially set in Scotland and yes, has a lot of beautiful redheads. As for the actress, she said the color has her “getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots.”

Hyland’s multi-demensional color is courtesy of her hairstylist, Nikki Lee at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. Lee has taken Hyland red before and has tricks to keep it bold and bright. “Taking someone red is easier said than done,” she said in a statement. “Depending on the porosity of the hair, at times a red color can grab drab.”

Lee pre-treated her client’s hair with In Common Crystal Cashmere (a line she co-founded). The in-salon treatment helps protect hair from the chemical process of coloring it. The brand hawks at at-home system to keep your hair strong and your color bright.

“She’s been wanting to do this change for a while and we finally did it!” Lee continued. “It’s perfect for her skin tone and adds a fun flair for spring.”