Sarah Hyland’s Beauty Evolution Since 2006 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Sarah Hyland might have found her big break on “Modern Family” in 2009 when she was a wide-eyed, fresh-faced teenager, but the actress has been working since she was a little girl. (Her parents are both professional actors, so she was bound to pick up the craft sooner or later.) And like most twentysomethings who grow up in the industry (or twentysomethings in general, really), she’s gone through quite the journey to reach the red-carpet-veteran status she holds today.
Like most of us, Hyland has experimented in the beauty department (especially with her hair), and though some looks were misses (no shade—we all have them), the woman has had some epic beauty moments, too. Here, we’re looking at how Hyland evolved from a giddy, curly-haired kid to a smizing red-carpet head-turner. Check out her mind-blowing beauty evolution ahead.
March 2006
At the opening of the musical "Grey Gardens" in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2006
Arriving at the after-party for the opening-night performance of "Grey Gardens" in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2008
Attending the "Grey Gardens: From East Hampton to Broadway" premiere in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Attending the "Sex and the City: The Movie" DVD launch in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2008
Attending the Royal Gala Auction Premiere to benefit the Mentor Foundation in New York City
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2010
Arriving at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2010
Arriving at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2010
Arriving at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2010
Arriving at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2010
Arriving at the 8th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2011
Arriving at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2011
Arriving at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2011
Arriving at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2011
Attending the premiere of Disney/Pixar's "Cars 2" in Hollywood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2011
Arriving at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Arriving at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2012
Attending the 2012 American Giving Awards in Pasadena, California
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2013
Arriving at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2013
Attending the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2014
Arriving at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2014
Arriving at TrevorLIVE in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2015
Arriving at the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2015
Attending amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles in Hollywood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2016
Attending Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2016
Attending the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2017
Arriving at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2017
Arriving at the Variety and Women in Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, California
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2018
Attending the 19th Annual Post–Golden Globes Party in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2018
Attending the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2018
Attending the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
Getty Images