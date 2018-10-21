Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Wants You to Know Her Life Isn’t Perfect

Anyone with an Instagram account can attest to the comparison trap. Whether our follower list is made up of celebrities, beauty influencers or that impossibly beautiful woman who lives up the block, we’ve all spent an embarrassing amount of time Insta-stalking someone’s page. We’ve wondered how they manage to look nearly flawless in every selfie, go on picturesque vacations and rub elbows with other good-looking people, all while avoiding the same anxiety we experience observing their life from a distance.

Even top models like Sara Sampaio can get caught in this vicious cycle. Though many would assume someone who travels the world for work and has a fan base of her own actually has time to get caught in the unhealthy trappings of social media, the reality is quite the opposite.

While catching up with the Moroccanoil Beauty Ambassador at a launch event for the brand’s Night Body Serum, the Portuguese beauty opened up about a years-long journey to taking better care of herself from the inside out.

“I think self-care comes in all different shapes. For me, it’s taking care of yourself mentally. It’s not just about physicality,” she said. “It’s being kind to yourself; taking time to rest, to eat, to sleep. Just making sure you take care of yourself in all parts of life.”

Ahead, the catwalker offers a snapshot of all the things she does to ensure her self-care routine stays on point; from regular workouts to captivating reads and regular social media breaks.

Body Talk

I really love going to get massages, like really strong deep tissue, because I get really sore from working out and traveling. And I put a lot of stress on my shoulders, so I always have the worst knots. I go to this Chinese place next to my house—looks very dodgy, but they’re so good there. I always come out of there with a new back. And I just started doing ShapeHouse. They wrap you like a burrito, and the treatment is infrared. And you just sweat a lot, which is great for the skin.

Nightstand Essentials

I keep vitamins, a book, my jewelry, always water and pictures of my family [on my nightstand]. And of course, the Moroccanoil Night Body Serum. It really hydrates and firms. My favorite part of it is you know how sometimes with oils, you just stay oily forever? This one actually absorbs really fast. I always tend to go for instructive books, and I just finished an acting book. I also love romances and thrillers. I just finished If You Love Me, and it’s this mom telling this story about her daughter dealing with an opioid addiction. It’s just powerfully told by the mom’s perspective. I highly recommend it.

Food Rules

If I could just eat comfort food, I would do it. I love pizza. I love milkshakes, pasta, bread, cookies—I just love it all. Me and my boyfriend love the lobby of the Mercer for brunch. I always love getting takeout from Shake Shack. Instead of waiting in line, I’ll just Postmates it. I also have Seraphina near my house, so I’ll go there a lot. Also, one thing I still do whenever I go home and see my family is we always have dinner together, and there’s no phone or TV at the table. Those are moments that I really cherish and appreciate. I think that time is really important when you’re actually talking to each other.

Post-Fashion Week Reset

I like to stay home two or three days and just do nothing. For me, it’s just getting back into a routine. Go to the gym, sleep in—my problem with Fashion Week is I tend to not eat very healthy. You just want comfort food because you’re so tired and always on the go. So you tend to just eat a lot of fast food or things that are just easy to eat, but not healthy for you. I suffer a little bit from anxiety so one thing my doctors told me to do is to work out because it just helps out with stress. So it’s always been a really big tool for me. I try to do it almost every day. When I work out, I’m eating healthier. I just feel stronger and good about myself when I’m active. I do a little bit of everything. Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of resistance and weight training. I have trainers depending on where I am in the world. I’ll also do classes sometimes, like the Mile High Run Club.

Self-Care > Comparison