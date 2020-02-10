New Carpet, New ‘Do—Saoirse Ronan Debuts Fresh Bangs at the Oscars

Well, she’s done it again. Saoirse Ronan hit up the Academy Awards debuting brand-new bangs with her golden updo. Not that we’re surprised Ronan’s Oscars hair for 2020 is so pretty. She continually kills it on the red carpet by being her charming self—all with effortless style. We’re obsessed with the way her new fringe highlights her big, light eyes, complete with classic cat eyeliner. And that hair clip? To die for.

While everyone is out there attempting to create new beauty trends, Ronan brings back classic looks we forgot we loved. At the Golden Globes, she proved the blowout is back with bouncy, shiny hair. What’s a beachy wave? Don’t know her. She went a bit more creative for the BAFTAs with a really cool “rockabilly”-style updo courtesy of usual hairstylist Adir Abergel. Her makeup was pretty natural in each look. But at the Critics Choice Awards, she switched it up with simple hair and a bright red lip, all thanks to Kara Yoshimoto Bua with Chanel Beauty.

Tonight, she has the same dream glam team to thank for her look. Abergel posted a photo of his client’s new hair to Instagram and we’re going to assume that means the fringe is real but it’s always possible it’s a hairpiece. Either way, she looks amazing.

And because hair accessories are here to stay, Abergel adorned her ‘do with a sparkly clip.

Her makeup is natural and pretty, with a cat-eye, lavender eyeshadow (to match her dress, of course) and a nude lip. Basically, she can do no wrong.

