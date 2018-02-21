Saoirse Ronan’s Makeup Artist’s Tips for Defining the Face Without a Contour

Despite being one of today’s most celebrated actresses, Saoirse Ronan is refreshingly normal. She’s opened up countless times about embracing her flaws, including the acne scars she proudly displayed in “Ladybird.” And now she appears to be maintaining that mindset through her awards season press tour.

Earlier this week while speaking with ELLE, the actress’s go-to makeup artist, Karen Adler, revealed that Ronan is so not here for the insta-glam look. Instead of carving her cheekbones with tons of foundation and bronzer, Adler–using Ronan’s natural beauty as inspiration–decided to “flip the contouring” switch for her appearance at the BAFTA Awards. Spoiler alert: defining your features shouldn’t be rocket science.

First, since Ronan’s eyes are a piercing green, she started by mixing together pinks and rusty burgundies to make them pop (are you taking notes?). Next up, her lips received a light dusting of Glossier’s Cloud Paint in Puff. Adler used that same product on Ronan’s cheeks since symmetry and cohesion are key to better defining the face.

Lastly, instead caking on the coverage, Adler took Chanel’s Perfection Lumiere Velvet Foundation and tapped it on as a concealer to show off Ronan’s young, vibrant skin. Now, all that’s left is to contour, right? Not so fast, ladies. To the contrary, Adler believes a highlighter is all you need to make your cheekbones pop and “then you don’t have to do all that shading underneath.”

So she used Glossier Haloscope in Quartz to shade above and on the cheekbone instead of under it. And if you really want that dewy, effortless glow, she says to skip foundation altogether because the highlighter “ping” just isn’t quite as strong when layered on top of coverage.

We’re all about a blinding highlight, but never thought the extra glow could substitute for a contour. One less product, more time, and a killer look— that’s something we can indulge in.