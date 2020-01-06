Saoirse Ronan’s Golden Globes Hair Proves the Blowout Is Back

One of the buzziest movies of this award season is Little Women and for good reason. The film stars some of the best female actors—and Timothée Chalamet, of course. Unsurprisingly, the cast looks incredible tonight. All eyes are especially on Saoirse Ronan’s Golden Globes beauty look for 2020. The Irish-American actress always tops the Best Dressed lists with gorgeous hair and makeup to match.

Ronan is no stranger to award shows. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird in 2018, and has been nominated for two other Golden Globes and four Academy Awards. This gave her ample time to really find her personal style. It’s also thanks to the help of hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua, who are both responsible for her stunning look tonight. Ronan’s hair is shiny and full of volume, proving the blowout is back. Abergel posted on Instagram that he used Virtue hair products, including the new Healing Oil.

Ronan’s makeup is stunning, as well. Her diffused pink eyeshadow makes her blue eyes pop. And that matching pink lip? Perfection. It’s like Old Hollywood glamour meshed with ’90s supermodel.

Now I’m dreaming about her upcoming Oscars look.

