Saoirse Ronan Lit Up the Red Carpet With Tinsel In Her Hair

Last night was the 2019 Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, where stars kicked off the 2020 award season. Saoirse Ronan stunned with gold braids in her hair as she posed for photos with her fellow Little Women castmates. It was hard to tell at first what exactly the Irish actress had in her hair except that it seemed to shimmer in the lights, as well as match her sparkly eye makeup. It turns out, it’s actually tinsel.

“I have always loved using different fabrics in hair to create more dimension and to add texture and shine,” hairstylist Adir Abergel tells Stylecaster. He’s responsible for some of Ronan’s most gorgeous red carpet looks. “I got this fabric in London at a fabric store a few months ago,” he explains. “I’m obsessed with the way it mimics hair texture.” Abergel wanted something “soft and romantic” for his muse and I’d say he nailed it.

Because this look is perfect for the holidays, I had to find out exactly how he did it. First, he gave the actress’ towel-dried hair a deep side part and applied Virtue Volumizing Primer ($36 at Sephora) from roots to ends to create volume and hold. He then applied Virtue 6-in-1 Styler ($32 at Sephora) from mid-shaft to ends and rough-dried with medium heat. When it was totally dry, he used a 1″ curling iron to add texture to the hair.

Then it was time for the braids. He started the first braid at the crown outlining Ronan’s part and braided along her hairline with gold thread intertwined in the braid. He placed the second braid two inches behind the hairline going down towards her ear. To finish the look, he pulled back the braids and gathered all her hair into a low ponytail and pinned.

This might just be my favorite Saoirse Ronan look yet. I can’t wait to see what else these two do during her Little Women press tour.

