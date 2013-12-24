Tuesday’s #NailCall: Santa, Sweaters and Snowflakes

Besides the desserts and presents, our favorite part of the holidays just may be the nail art that comes along with them. No other time of year is it acceptable to paint a tiny Santa on your ring finger, and this is the only season when snowflakes are acceptable on your tips.

We’re not the only ones who love the holiday nail art, because this week’s #NailCall was chock full of festive designs. Take a look at this week’s best submissions, plus remember to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

More From Beauty High:

Christmas Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest

10 Christmas Nail Art Ideas to Jazz Up Your Holiday

12 Holiday Manicures We’re Dying to Try