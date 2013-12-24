StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Santa, Sweaters and Snowflakes

Augusta Falletta
by
Besides the desserts and presents, our favorite part of the holidays just may be the nail art that comes along with them. No other time of year is it acceptable to paint a tiny Santa on your ring finger, and this is the only season when snowflakes are acceptable on your tips.

We’re not the only ones who love the holiday nail art, because this week’s #NailCall was chock full of festive designs. Take a look at this week’s best submissions, plus remember to send in your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

How are you painting your nails for the holidays? 

@Aimeliquitrin went for 3D nail art that we can't stop staring at. Would you recreate this on your tips? 

@Ddavisrdh painted the most adorable snowman on her nails. How cute? 

@Christenecarr's gorgeous blue fingernails remind us of stained glass, and we can't get enough of them. 

@Eye4style's neutral, bejeweled nails are subtle and fancy, a stunning holiday combination. 

@Keplernailz's little Santa nails are so spot on for December 25. 

@Nailsbymistyk's nails look like they should be paired with a Christmas sweater. 

@Topbird adorned her tips with the cutest little penguins. Can we wear these year-round? 

@Theglitteryblog's lion nail art is seriously impressive, and we'll be spending the holiday break trying to recreate this. 

