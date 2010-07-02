Sanítas Skincare Moisture Mist

Used as a counterpart to your usual daily skin care products, this hydrating mist from Sanitas is designed to aid in more evenly and effectively boosting the effects of your daily moisturizers or toners. Its lightweight, gentle formula leaves skin feeling cool and refreshed and can also be used to decrease the intensity of facial masks or to help set your makeup. It also has anti-aging properties, plus ingredients that help to boost skin’s immunity. If that wasn’t enough, it’s also a protectant against UV rays. That’s one refreshing multi-tasker!

Price: $18

Where To Buy: getsanitas.com