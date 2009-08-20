Sander Smells Sweet

It seems like Jil Sander is popping up everywhere lately; first on J.Lo in the September issue of InStyle, and now they’re jumping on the fragrance bandwagon with Jil, a floral amber scent.

The ad campaign, with Julia Restoin-Roitfeld as Sander’s new face, features French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld‘s daughter smiling close-lipped at the camera in black and white. Simple, and sweet, like the fragrance.

The designer’s fragrance licensee Coty, Inc. wanted the fragrance to reflect Sander’s clothing: femininity and energy. Jil encaptures notes of pink pepper (we’re not sure what that is, but it sounds like it goes great with salmon), tangerine, heliotrope, and ambergris.

If the name of the fragrance seems a little familiar, that’s because the designer released a scent with the same moniker in 1997. The new (and improved?) Jil will be available in Spring ’10 in the U.S., Europe, and Russia Sept. 9.

Jil will be available in 30-ml for $68.25, 50-ml for $96.70, and 75-ml for $125, at various undisclosed locations.