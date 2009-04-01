Sandal Season Foot Fixer-Uppers

It’s finally April and, regardless of the current weather forecast, spring sandals will soon be our footwear staples. Our boot-bound feet of the winter months, however, may not be quite ready to gracefully reveal themselves. And while a deluxe spa pedicure will certainly do the trick, for those of us looking for an inexpensive at-home remedy, Dr. Oliver Zong, one of the premier cosmetic foot surgeons in the country, has tips to help transform even the most dire of feet in the comfort of your own home.

According to Dr. Zong, any at-home pedicure should begin with a long, warm, foot soak. Add soap to help soften dead skin or, for a bit more of a splurge, try adding sea salts like Essie’s Marine Sea Salts, which contain eucalyptus as well as almond and tea tree oils to invigorate and soften. After ample soaking, Dr. Zong recommends using a foot file, such as CND’s Callus Smoother, to file away dead cells. Following the exfoliation, lather on Vaseline, cover with socks, and elevate your feet for ten minutes. For a more intense foot therapy, leave the socks on overnight. For a spa-like finish, follow with a nice spring-like polish from Essie’s new North Port collection. Greenport is a light green that is just close enough to the pale green shade that debuted last month on Chanel’s runway.

Even if you splurge on the callus remover, salts, and polish, you will still save plenty over the summer with all those pricey pedicures you can forgo. Pretty feet have never felt so good on the bank account.

Essie Marine Sea Salts, $32, at essie.com

CND Callus Smoother, $35.95, at cnd.com

Vaseline, $2.99, at walgreens.com

Essie Polish in “Greenport,” $8, essie.com