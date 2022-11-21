This Hydrating Serum Left a Shopper’s Skin ‘So Much Bouncier After 1 Overnight Use’—& It’s on Sale For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I typically have oily skin, but winter’s wrath is already wreaking havoc on my face. It comes in the form of dry patches around my nose and chin, and my post-acne marks are also thirsting for hydration. This can only mean my skin needs lots more hydration, and when it comes to such products, Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum is on my radar.

The face serum is like a tall glass of water for your skin (hence its name). It mixes together two types of hyaluronic acid, Tasmanian spring water, Bifida ferment and fermented sea kelp to give you a plump, soft, healthy, radiant complexion. You won’t even be able to tell that it’s actually freezing outside.

The formula is so effective at providing lasting moisture that shoppers have given it a 4.9-star overall rating. I repeat, a 4.9 (!!). It doesn’t get any more perfect than that. Take it from one reviewer who wrote, “Skin feels soft, smooth, so much bouncier after one overnight use—incredible!”

You don’t need to wait any longer to get your hands on this face serum because it has a major Black Friday discount. Through November 30, take 20 percent off of everything at Sand & Sky and 40 percent off of everything when your order adds up to $100 or more.

A 20 percent markdown brings the serum’s price down from $52 to $42, while the 40 percent off deal makes the product just $31—ka-ching! Keep reading for more on the hydrating serum, along with a few other formulas you should add to your cart to score that 40 percent discount.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Product Brings Noticeably Smaller Pores—Grab It on Sale With This Early Black Friday Deal

I briefly touched upon the amazing ingredients in this formula, but let’s take a closer look at what makes this serum so good. First up is the GOAT, hyaluronic acid. There are two different types of HA, meaning your skin receives hydration on multiple different levels of your skin. At the same time, this skin savior also smooths and plumps, thus minimizing the appearance of any fine lines in your complexion.

On top of that, Tasmanian spring water is packed with calcium, magnesium and thirteen other essential minerals, which collectively strengthen the skin. Bifida ferment, a probiotic, achieves the same thing, except it also decreases inflammation and irritation. Those dry patches I mentioned earlier? Nonexistent thanks to ingredients like these.

Last but certainly not least, fermented sea kelp from Tasmania stops wrinkle-inducing enzymes so that your complexion stays smooth and bouncy. Essentially, this lightweight, water-based serum contains everything you could ever need to deliver deep hydration to your skin and maintain a youthful complexion.

These ingredients sound like a dream, but can they gel with any skin type? The answer is a resounding yes! Even sensitive skin can benefit from this formula. Bifida ferment, after all, is great for calming irritation and inflammation.

Now that you know what exactly makes this face serum a keeper, here’s how to apply it. Use the product in the morning and evening following your cleanser and exfoliator, but before your heavier serums and oils. Four to six drops per application should be plenty to give your skin all of the nutrients and minerals it needs to thrive.

Not to mention, hundreds of shoppers can attest to this formula’s miracle-working abilities.

“I was skeptical of the serum at first, but after I gave it a go for about a week, I could really start to feel the difference in my skin,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It was softer, smoother and also I could see a difference too! Overall, my fave felt fresh and glowy.”

Another one raved, “My skin feels so soft. Been using this for a couple of weeks; my skin has never looked or felt better.”

“Massive difference seen in just four days of using the product—skin is softer, smoother, more hydrated and super plump and bouncy!” wrote another happy shopper. “Fine lines do not seem so obvious either, and my husband has been complimenting my skin.”

It couldn’t be any clearer what should happen next. Head to checkout with the Tasmanian Spring Water Splash Serum at the top of your cart. Just be sure to grab it before Sand & Sky’s Black Friday sale ends on November 30.

Need to fluff up your cart with more products from the brand? Here are a couple more shopper faves to try for yourself.

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

Sand & Sky describes this product as a “magnet for toxins.” Unclog your pores and make them appear smaller with the help of this pink clay mask. It’s now under $32, so don’t deprive your skin any longer.

Oil Control Clearing Face Mask

Similar to the pink clay mask, this one clears pores and blemishes. It’ll have your sebum activity in check in no time! For under $30? So worth it.

More Early Black Friday Deals to Shop: