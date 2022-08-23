People Can’t Stop Buying This Serum That Leaves Dull, Aging Skin With an ‘Immediate, Visible Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

From Hailey Bieber’s coined “glazed donut skin” to dewy, lit-from-within skincare taking over TikTok, the days of chasing a matte complexion are seemingly over (though if you’re prone to excess oil, this mattifying balm is the real deal.) And honestly, we’re here for it—and so are plenty of shoppers who cannot stop running through bottles of this serum that leaves dull, aging skin with an “immediate visible glow.”

Sand & Sky is no stranger to going Internet-viral—its Australian Pink Clay Mask became a bestseller overnight for its ability to minimize large pores. Therefore, it’s hardly a surprise the brand has plenty of other game changing products under its belt, like the Australian Glow Berries Dreamy Glow Drops.

Australian Glow Berries Dreamy Glow Drops

Worthy of its name, the serum provides “your dreamiest skin yet” thanks to a handful of hydrating and nourishing ingredients. Vitamin C and ascorbic acid unite to brighten and revive lackluster tones, while Kakadu plum increases collagen production “by up to 144 percent,” per the brand. That’s not all; it’s rich in polyphenols, which can “visibly reduce fine lines by 39 percent,” alongside five (!!!) types of hyaluronic acid that plump sagging skin and fill in anything from smile lines to forehead wrinkles.

According to the brand, the product brings “the performance of a serum combined with the nourishment of an oil,” which is no doubt ear-catching to dry skin folks. Australian Glow Berries aid the mighty blend of hyaluronic acids in boosting the skin’s natural moisture barrier, while jojoba, almond and olive oils absorb instantly into the face and neck to leave behind a softer, smoother complexion.

With a few hundred glowing (pun intended) reviews from users, it’s hard to believe this serum isn’t more heavily talked about. Case in point: One person wrote that their skin “looks like it had a facial” after they applied the product, while another claimed it “brought back a glow” that their skin had been missing since their “pre-teen years.” Yep, that’s pretty legendary.

“When I tell you that my face felt like it drank a tall glass of water and felt overall rejuvenated like it has NEVER been before,” raved another. “I finally understand the true meaning of the word ‘rejuvenated’. I felt like I was honestly the glowiest, happiest, best version of myself due to the [amazingness] that is in this tiny bottle.”

Ready to tap into your most radiant self yet? Join the ranks of dewy skin fans by snagging the Australian Glow Berries Dreamy Glow Drops ASAP. Right now, StyleCaster readers can save 15 percent on orders with the code SC15.