Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Product Is The ‘Ultimate Skincare Secret’ for Noticeably Smaller Pores

TikTok is easily the hottest spot for discovering the crème de la crème of beauty products; from hydrating hair masks that provide “instant results” to face masks that will leave a glazed donut glow on your skin, you’ll find the best recommendations with just the lift of a finger. That includes one Internet-viral pore-refining mask that took the app by storm: Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Mask, which happens to be on sale with code FLASH25.

This isn’t your typical green clay mask—described by the brand as a “magnet for toxins,” the formula instead leans on gentle yet effective Australian-sourced pink clay (a combination of red and white clay) to remove impurities, dirt, grime and pollutants from deep within your pores. You’ll experience little to no dryness, redness or irritation from use, which is a major bonus for those of us with sensitive, fickle complexions.

Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Mask

Not only does the mask tighten and minimize the look of large, congested pores with each 10 minute application, but the inclusion of kelp and witch hazel (a natural astringent), mangosteen and kakadu plum (a rich source of vitamin C) brighten dullness, even out skin tone and pigmentation and keep acne from rising to the surface.

Beyond being featured in countless TikTok videos, the clay mask has earned the approval of plenty of shoppers, one of which referred to the product as the “ultimate skincare secret” since it “battles breakouts in a whole new way and resolves blemishes within a couple of days.”

“Everyone needs this! ESPECIALLY anyone with large pores, congested pores, inflammation,” raved a second reviewer. “The ONLY thing that has ever truly made the appearance of my pores smaller (by unclogging them).”

“After YEARS of trying dozens of face masks and never really being super-satisfied with the results, I have to say the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask has filled that void, and then some,” shared a third. “I’ve actually been using it for quite a few years—not long since it was released—and it has provided me with the best results of any mask EVER.”

Bonus: It’s completely free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, PEGs, gluten, and is cruelty-free and PETA-approved.

The clock is ticking—add the beloved pink clay mask to your weekly regimen while it’s on sale for 25 percent off with code FLASH25. Pair it with other bestsellers from the brand for the smoothest complexion.