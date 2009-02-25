A bright storefront on an otherwise dimly lit street welcomes you to The Sanctuary Salon in Brooklyn. The spa stands out among the other neighboring storefronts for its giant windows, opening up to the airy, bamboo finished interior, which was designed by a team of architects who have worked with Frank Gehy. It is immediately clear that The Sanctuary is very aptly named.

Opened by Andi Marie Jones in October of this year, The Sanctuary has quickly become a fixture in the neighborhood. Jones decided to open in a neighborhood that previously didn’t have much to offer. The area between Brooklyn Heights to the North, Park Slope to the South, Fort Greene to the East and Boerum Hill to the West is convenient because of all the trains that converge on the Atlantic Avenue stop, but is only now beginning to develop new businesses. A new restaurant, café, and boutiques just doors away will soon join The Sanctuary Salon.

The team of talented stylist and estheticians includes Jones who performs facials as well as a new manicurist and a group of hair stylists. Jason Banister, who performed my blowout, came from San Francisco where he studied under Vidal Sassoon experts. Before styling hair, he practiced as a masseuse, which was more than evident when he massaged my head during my shampoo.

As an Aveda spa, The Sanctuary uses all Aveda products. The natural and gentle products fit in well with the environment at the spa. Jason used Brilliant Shampoo, which purifies as it moisturizes, removing build-up and restoring hair to its natural shine. Before blowdrying he applied Phemollient, a foam made of organic honey, burdock and marshmallow root, which gives weightless shine and body with light hold. Since Aveda’s products all feature natural ingredients, they smell amazing. To finish it off, he added Light Elements Smoothing Fluid, which uses organic jojoba to smooth, condition, and add shine. I’ve been using the Light Elements Smoothing Fluid ever day since visiting The Sanctuary Salon and have become officially addicted to how soft and shiny it makes my hair.

With such a welcoming salon and talented staff, The Sanctuary Salon is sure to thrive in its growing neighborhood. When they open up their backyard this summer to provide outdoor pedicures, I know I’ll be coming back again and again.

The Sanctuary Salon, 527 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217, at sanctuarysalonbrooklyn.com