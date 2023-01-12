TikTok’s Favorite Body Care Line Just Launched at Target & Everything Is $12 or Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s the deal with the brand you’ve been seeing all over TikTok: Saltair. First of all, it was founded by Iskra Lawrence, who is a model and entrepreneur absolutely taking over the body care wellness space with her clean line of deodorants, body washes and hair care products. Second of all, all of the products are formulated with active skincare ingredients— even the deodorants. The entire line is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free, so you won’t find anything harsh or fake coming in to ruin the pH balance of your skin.

Now that we have the basics out of the way, let’s get into the exciting news in question: the Target launch. Saltair body products are now available in stores and online, and the entire line is $12 and under. The shampoos and conditioners are still available as well, but those will run you a few dollars more. Each different color bottle has a unique scent, so you can play around with different ones for different things, or layer up the scents for a true spa-like experience. It’s like TikTok user @nmkajumulo says: the salt air product gives a fresh clean girl vibe and the scent lasts all day long. Here’s everything you need from the Saltair drop at Target that’s available now. P.S. body lotions are on the way too in a few months!

Saltair Santal Bloom Serum Body Wash

It’s called a body wash serum because it’s actually packed with skincare ingredients like niacinamide and biodegradable cleansing agents that earns it the Target zero-waste seal of approval.

Saltair Pink Beach Skincare Deodorant

Over time, this natural deodorant will help brighten the skin under your arms, thanks to salicylic acid and zinc rincinoleate. You can even keep the outer packaging and purchase refills for just $8.

Saltair Seascape Serum Body Wash

If you’re a beach babe at heart, escape every time you take a shower with this fresh ocean-inspired scent that’ll light up your whole shower experience.

Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Conditioner

This conditioner is made with a blend of monoi, squalane and hydrolyzed rice protein to lock moisture back into strands while taming frizz. You just need a little bit applied to ends in the shower. This formula is for all hair types.

Saltair Recovery & Restore Damage Shampoo

If you have dry, damaged hair, this shampoo is coming to revive your locks. Since it’s formulated with an acidic pH and with a strengthening bond multiplier complex, you’ll see stronger, more fuller hair over time and less breakage.