Went a Little Crazy at Spin Class? Soothe Achy Muscles With These Luxe Salt Baths

Whether you consider yourself a bath or shower person, it’s basically universally accepted that indulging in a post-workout salt bath to soothe sore muscles is more than just a calming self-care ritual — it’s more like a natural killer when you’ve pushed the limits a little too hard during your last gym session. Aside from the obvious benefit of helping you relax and wind down after a long day, salt bath’s soothing and tension-reducing properties can help you feel back to normal faster, so you can push through your next spin class without pulling a muscle, being subjected to limping into the office the following day, or you know, not being able to walk at all in the morning.

Salt aside, the warm water in a bath can help muscles recover much faster after a high-intensity workout session because the heat helps reduce tension altogether. Adding a soothing salt mixture to your set-up will amplify your bath’s healing effects. When you work out, you sweat a lot, which often leads to dehydration and depletion of electrolytes—namely, magnesium and sodium. Magnesium sulfate (a.k.a Epson salt) baths help restore balanced electrolyte levels almost immediately because the minerals are absorbed quickly through your skin. Whether you’re looking for a replenishing way to upgrade your R&R routine, or need a post-exercise recovery alternative to chugging sugary sports drinks, these salt-infused bath mixtures will not disappoint.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Salt Soak

This multi-purpose salt soak is not only wonderful for soothing tired muscles and treating aches and pains, but it also gently exfoliates the skin, leaving you with an all-over glow when you emerge from the bath.

2. Muscle Recovery Bath Soak

This healing salt soak is infused with a triple threat of restoring ingredients to give you fast relief: fast-absorbing magnesium flakes for restoring electrolytes post-workout, essential oils to soothe and calm the senses, and dead sea salt infused with minerals to expedite the recovery process.

3. Ahava Mineral Bath Soak

This mineral dead sea salt soak is infused with calming lavender to help both you and your muscles relax and recover from a long day or intense workout. It also leave your skin feeling soft and smooth — not dry or raw.