I am all for looking good in every situation, but the lines became a little blurred when Canada’s Fluid Salon ran an ad that promoted good hair and domestic violence in a recent campaign.

The salon has been criticized for running a series of ads depicting domestic violence and high-risk situations with the tag line “looking good in all you do.” The ads have been out for almost a year, but it wasn’t until Monday morning when a New York City advertising copywriter featured one of the ads on a blog that the salon received a large, public backlash.

The storeowner Sarah Cameron told a Canadian newspaper, Edmonton Sun, that the ads were meant to push the limits and that they are supposed to be viewed as “art”.

And while Fluid Salon’s Facebook page had a spike in comments since Monday, to determine if the ad goes against the Ad Standards Code set in place by the Advertising Standards of Canada an official complaint would have to be filed to the agency.

What do you think of the ads? Do you think they’re sending the wrong message or just being artistic, like the storeowner said?

