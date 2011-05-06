Salma Hayek’s Beauty Line ‘Nuance’ And A New Ombre Trend

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Lauren Conrad has introduced us to a new nail polish obsession: Ombre. We are now lusting over gradually faded tones from fingernail to fingernail. (Allure)

We already knew that Salma Hayek would be launching a beauty line for CVS, but we didn’t realize that it will be a 100-product line (that took 3 years off of acting to make). (WWD)

Ri Ri tested out her second fragrance (which is apparently in the works) at the Met ball, claiming everyone loves it so far. (JustJared)

Learn how to get that perfectly bronzed hue that becomes sort of neccessary this time of year. Pale folks, listen up. (Refinery29)

And, some insane Gaga shots from “Judas,” just because we can’t stop staring: