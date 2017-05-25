Salma Hayek Just Debuted a Caramel Lob Haircut at Cannes

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Salma Hayek debuted a sleek caramel lob at Cannes, and it looks a lot like Bella Hadid‘s new cut. [Allure]

Here’s how one woman made almost $50K—just by dating. [Refinery29]

This is what it’s really like to be an Insta-famous fitness blogger. [Fashionista]

Katy Perry confirms she’s getting paid more than any of the male American Idol judges. [Marie Claire]

Kendall and Kourtney wore matching bra tops. [Instagram]

Everyone’s freaking out over these *new* Korean bubble masks. [Cosmo]

Kylie Jenner just released three new Lip Kit shades: pink, maroon, and lavender. [Instagram]