Sally Singer: Avant-Garde Nail Art Goddess

Augusta Falletta
Floored. Amazed. Wonderstruck. We’re experiencing all of this when viewing nail art genius Sally Singer’s collaboration with Nowness and NYC based nail artist Maki Sakamoto. If you’re not sure who Sally Singer is, you’ll never forget her after checking out this slideshow of her manicures. The New York Times T Magazine editor is the Michaelangelo of nail art, and we’re more than obsessed with her uber creative, out-of-the-box canvas painting.

Singer is inspired by just about anything and everything – fashion houses like Comme des Garçons and Valentino, left-wing politics and even the seats in a taxi. Her manicures range from being 3-D to being edible (literally made with confections), and we can’t quite decide which is our favorite.

Interestingly, when it comes to her own nails, Singer decides to take it easy. “If my nails are natural I’ll go minimalist with no accessories,” she explains, “but a glittery French manicure calls for lots of sparkly rings” (via Nowness). Much like Michael Kors only wears a black jacket and shirt because he wants to focus on the clothing he’s designing, Sally Singer puts her best fingers forward when it comes to her work on other’s nail beds.

Would you rock 3-D nails? Flip through the slideshow and tell us in the comment section below. 

Singer calls these "Extravagant Old Lady" nails. They're matte, romantic, and oh so feminine.

The namesake's monogram on these nails gives you the look and feel of having some Céline in your Spring wardrobe.

Besides being absolutely adorable, this nail set is actually edible. Sugar high, anyone?

Proof that inspiration for art can come from anywhere, this manicure is inspired by taxi driver's seats.

This is certainly not the first manicure inspired by our favorite new princess, but it may be our favorite. They're absolutely classy and royal.

