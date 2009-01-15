Sally Hershberger’s famously tousled, rock-n-roll, low-maintenance haircuts are perfectly reflected in the items that she carries with her on a daily basis. We took a peek into her purse and found six classic must-have products that are as simple and easy as the styles she bestows upon her lucky clients. For this hair maven, it’s all about paring beauty down to the bare necessities.

1. “Great for smoothing hair and eliminating frizz.” Star Shine by Sally Hershberger, $12.50, at sallyhershberger.com

2. “A healthy smile is sexy.” Crest Glide floss, $12 for 4, at amazon.com

3. “I run 3 salons and a hair care product company. Headaches are a given.” Advil, $13.49, at drugstore.com

4. “Lip Medex: It’s the only balm that doesn’t dry out my lips. I constantly apply throughout the day.” Blistex lip medex, $1.59, at walgreens.com

5. “I talk with clients all day. These natural, sugar-free breath mints from Austraila won’t get stuck in your teeth.” Jols sugar-free forest berry, $20 for 12, at licoriceinternational.com

6. “An amazing cream for dry skin, especially the hands.” Curel moisture lotion, $5.45, at drugstore.com