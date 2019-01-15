Sally Hansen Just Made Our Dreams Come True With a Spray-On Base Coat

Whether you prefer a salon appointment or being queen of the at-home mani, quality products make the process more fun and results more camera-ready. While it’s nice to spend $1 on poppy color, the reality is, it’s not going to be the best formula. It will likely chip within the first few hours, go on semi-sheer or show any and every imperfection on the nail bed. All of these are definite no-no’s when trying to rock a beautiful manicure.

Thankfully we’ve got affordable brands like Sally Hansen that consistently gift us with top-notch formulas that don’t require breaking bank. Though all of the brand’s newest drops are noteworthy, our favorite is the No More Stains Spray On Base Coat. The spritz-on formula dries in seconds and fills in ridges and imperfections on the nail base, so color goes on smooth. So no more stains from dark polish and no more skipping the essential step of a base-coat with this functional, easy-to-apply invention.

If nail health is a goal for you in 2019, you’ll also love the new Hard As Nails Vitamin Strength Serum. Like a serum in your skin care routine, this product contains a highly concentrated amount of ingredients meant to help enhance the effects of your polish and overall health of the nail beds. The strengthener is infused with vitamins A, C and E to restore damaged nails and protect against breaking. Plus, the lightweight formula absorbs quickly so you don’t have to worry about sticky residue.

The No More Stains Spray on Base Coat is available for pre-order now at Amazon for $13 and the Hard As Nails Vitamin Serum is available for $6 at CVS. Below is a sneak-peek at the other drops launching this month.

Mega Strength Collection

This two-in-one nail color–available in 30 shades– not only offers gorgeous color, but helps to strengthen and protect nails from breakage.

$5 at Target

Mega Strength Hardener

Sport this polish alone or as a base coat to protect and strengthen nails from breaking, cracking and peeling.

$5 at Target

Miracle Gel Matte Top Coat

This at-home gel collection just got a new base coat and it’s exactly what we’ve been wanting. Top off any Miracle Gel formula will this new matte finish or mix and match to create a unique nail design.

$13 at Amazon