Yummm—Sally Hansen’s New Vegan Polishes Have the Tastiest Names

I’ve been a vegetarian my whole life and a beauty editor for a decade and even I didn’t know that not all nail polish is vegan. But Sally Hansen’s new natural nail polish is. You might be surprised to learn that certain polish formulas are made with carmine, which is derived from insects, as well as pearl or guanine, which comes from fish. This could be why Sally Hansen introduced its Good. Kind. Pure. line, which is entirely plant-derived and available now at Target. It’s all about having options for anyone who’s looking for vegan beauty options.

The new nail polish collection includes 30 nature-inspired shades, as well as a Top Coat and Hardener. Even the polish’s new brush is plant-based. “Good-for-you products are becoming increasingly more important to consumers across all categories and fulfilling consumers’ desires has always been at the core of Sally Hansen‘s innovation,” said Celia Tombalakian, Vice President of Sally Hansen Global & US Marketing, in a statement.

In addition to being vegan, this new formula is 16-free, which means it’s formulated without formaldehyde, acetone, phthalates (including DBP and DPHP), and more.

What does this mean for your manicure? Well, you can grab chic shades including Coconut Milk (a sheer blush), Almond Tan (a peach-brown) and Eco-Rose (a berry).

Shop each of the 30 shades for $6.79, as well as Top Coat and Hardener, now at Target.

