Sally Hansen Launches ‘Rock of Ages’ Salon Effects

With the much-talked about film adaption of the Broadway hit Rock of Ages coming out this summer (starring none other than Tom Cruise) the ’80s have been on our minds. With high-volume hair, legendary rock bands and well, Cruise himself posing on the covers of magazines in all sorts of strange attire, we’re not really sure we can handle our excitement before the June 15 release.

Now, Sally Hansen has announced that they will be launching a line of Salon Effects inspired by the movie. The strips will include bits and pieces of the rock n’ roll romance, from the rocker fashion (lace, bold prints and color galore) to incorporating fun guitar and stars into an easy pattern.

Click through above to see the eight new designs, available now for $9.99 at drugstores. Let us know which one is your favorite, and which you think Cruise himself will be sporting…