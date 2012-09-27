The One Thing: Sally Hansen Halloween Salon Effects Nail Strips

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

It may seem a little bit early to start discussing Halloween, but we all know that the second that candy corn is stocked in the aisles of our local drug stores, we’re pretty much game for everything that has to do with skulls, pumpkins and bats. While we may not know what we’re actually going to dress as for the holiday, we do know that there will be an awful lot of Halloween-themed nail art that needs to take place before October 31 – and we’ve found the product to help us fill just that need.

What Makes It Different:

While nail strips are nothing new, these patterns are spot on – coming in five different prints from Numbskull, Spun For You, Batty For You, How Corny and Patch-O-Lanterns, giving you every aspect of Halloween you could imagine.

Sally Hansen knows how to make a great nail strip without harming your nails. The strips are DBP, Toluene and Formaldeyhde Free and really do last longer than an average manicure (typically around two weeks)!

You have the option of being creative with these designs (just a couple of batty fingers, why not?) and they are easily mixed and matched with solid nail polish.

What Makes It The One Thing:

While the rest of the world may be dreaming up their crazy nail art ideas, you can save time and whip on a set of strips, or get creative and mix and match your strips with a regular manicure, knowing that people will gush over your skills. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone they’re strips if you don’t!

(Sally Hansen Real Nail Polish Strips Halloween Collection, $9.99 each, drugstore.com)