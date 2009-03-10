It is no secret that Japan is ahead of the curve when it comes to inventions. In terms of imports, we are used to things being taken smaller- small cars, tiny cell phones, and if you’re me, mini bottles of sparkling sake. Well, the Japanese are at it again, but this time, they are taking it bigger and better, on your nails.

Calgel is the newest nail treatment straight out of Japan. Only offered at a few salons in the US, the treatment is already hugely popular in Asia. The number stateside is growing steadily however, as people learn more about the new lightweight alternative to acrylics.

One of the first salons to provide Calgel to the many manicure-obsessed New Yorkers is Sakura Nail & Spa. After just recently celebrating their one-year anniversary, the salon is already a fixture on the Upper East Side and recently opened a new location in Midtown.

Owner Fumiko Kano moved to New York from Japan several years ago to learn English. When picking where she would move to, it was between New York and Los Angeles, that is until she realized to live in LA she would have to know how to drive a car. After moving here and seeing that the American nail industry was lagging far behind what was going on in her home country, she called her sister who owns and runs four of her own nail salons, and said it was time to move their business to New York.

The specific treatment that she had in mind was Calgel. It is a gentler, more natural alternative to acrylic. For years, acrylic nails have been giving girls the long, beautiful nails they want, but at the price of their natural nails. Calgel on the other hand is lightweight and gentle when it adheres to the natural nail. It helps strengthen the nails, so the can stay strong and healthy to grow longer, without needing extensions. On top of that, it also doesn’t have any of the toxic polymers found in acrylics, so forget that nasty smell.

When I arrived at Sakura, Famiko set out 4 trays of different color options, solids, sheers, glitters, and neon brights, 80 colors in total. Sipping on a warm cup of green tea, I had some trouble picking my color since this would be my nail color for the next three weeks (Calgel stays on for about three weeks before it is time for a touchup). I ended up settling on clear with a gradient to glittery fuchsia tips. I favor more adventurous nails, but subtle pinks are available as well.

The process started with a layer of clear Calgel, then several layers of the colored Calgel formula (the same as the clear, but with added pigment). Since the consistency is so light, almost like honey, adding up to 7 layers still feels like nothing. It was finished off with a last layer of clear Calgel, and then a normal clear topcoat for added shine. The Calgel dries almost instantly, so there is none of the trepidation of ruining your manicure as soon as you step out of the salon.

Not only does the Calgel give the immediate gratification of a perfect manicure without the threat of chips, but 2 weeks in and my nails still look at good as day one. Now, the question isn’t whether I will be sticking with Calgel, but only what color I will choose this time.

Sakura Nail & Spa, 1709 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10128, 212-722-1334, at nailspasakura.com