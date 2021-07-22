This Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Earns You Free Money on Luxury Beauty Buys — Including Crème de la Mer

While it’s true that beauty products go on sale at major retailers all the time, it’s rare to get a chance to earn free gift cards to use on anything you want. But Saks Fifth Avenue’s Gift Card Event for 2021 is just that. Seriously. From July 22-24, you can earn up to $700 (!!!) with code “JULY21SF.” All you have to do is shop your fave items during the event. The more you buy, the more you’ll earn.

At STYLECASTER, we’re all about Saks Fifth Avenue’s luxe beauty products, including hard-to-find skincare and makeup. We’re talking celeb-favorite brands including La Mer, Guerlain, Kiehl’s, Tom Ford, Clé de Peau Beauté, Estée Lauder, Dior, Sisley-Paris and so many more. So if you’re going to shop the three-day event, we suggest heading there first.

Here’s the deal: When you make a purchase on qualifying products — including our luxe picks below — and spend a certain amount, you’ll receive a Saks gift card in return. The more you spend, the more you earn, and the rewards get increasingly bigger as the tiers climb in value. To wit, spend $250-$499 and earn a $25 gift card; between $500-$999 for a $50 gift card; $1,000-$1,999 for a $100 gift card; $2,000-$2,999 and earn a $450 gift card; and $3,000 or more to earn a $700 gift card. There are hundreds of products to choose from but we got you started with some of our favorites, below.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream PPC Cellular Renewal Rich Cream

Fans like Victoria Beckham can’t be wrong about this cell-renewing face cream. The brand’s patented TFC8 complex of amino acids helps reduce the signs of aging and environmental damage, soften fine lines and wrinkles and even out the skin’s tone and texture.

Byredo Eyeshadow

You know Byredo for its luxe scents but it’s time to acquaint yourself with its stellar makeup. This metal ‘raindrop’ compact contains five pressed shadows in matte, metallic and ultra-glitter finishes.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm

There are eight colors — including two new finishes — of this glowy lip balm that looks great on literally everyone. The classic color 001 Pink shade gives lips that flushed, just-kissed look.

La Mer Blue Heart Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

The iconic dry skin–friendly face cream comes in this limited-edition decorative jar commemorating the brand’s mission in helping to protect marine habitats across the world. Inside is the same Crème de la Mer you know and love with the soothing “Miracle Broth” ingredients.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer

The best-selling Teint Idole foundation is now a concealer. Available in 20 shades, this full-coverage concealer is both lightweight and hydrating.

Hermès Rose Hermès Rosy Lip Enhancer

It’s not exactly a lipstick or a lip gloss. Instead, this your-lips-but-better balm gives your pout a hint of sheer pink color with a soft matte finish in three pretty shades.

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Eye Cream

Yes, you do need eye cream—especially if you’re seeing the first signs of aging. This one uses what Shiseido calls the “MATSU-ProSculpt Complex” to visibly lift and firm in just a week.

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian (phew!) all use Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skincare or see the aesthetician in Los Angeles. If you can’t get to her spa, these stellar products are the next best thing. If you’re dealing with dullness and hyperpigmentation, this vitamin C serum is a sure bet.

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask

You already know about Olaplex’s hair-strengthening properties. This 4-in-1 mask has the same Bond Building technology but also adds shine, moisture and body to strands.