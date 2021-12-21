Saks Just Released Its Most Beloved Beauty Products of 2021 & It Includes J Lo’s Anti-Aging Secret Weapon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Saks Fifth Avenue has just dropped its list of Most Beloved Beauty Products of 2021, and we’ve spotted loads of cult-favorite, celebrity-approved products. From wrinkle-busting face masks to smokey eye-bestowing eyeshadow sticks, ranging from a purse-friendly $13 all the way to $140. What’s more, this list is full of products that have been tried and tested by A-listers and garnered a slew of celebrity fans, so you know that they’re as good as it gets.

Looking tip top on and off the red carpet takes expertise and knowledge, which is why we all love learning about celebrity beauty routines and how they always manage to show up looking flawless. Celebrities have an edge in choosing the right skincare, makeup and scents because they have access to the world’s best aestheticians, makeup artists and dermatologists. Ergo, they have beauty chops in spades, and are more selective and particular in choosing beauty products compared to the average shopper.

To absorb some of that beauty wisdom, we did some digging and unearthed the beauty products on Saks’s list that celebrities swear by. Looking good is all about stocking your beauty arsenal with the right products, so pick up these without any hesitation—they work wonders and are the best in their categories.

Below, browse the five shopper- and celeb-approved beauty products that made Saks Fifth Avenue’s 2021 beauty list.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

“I love to try out new beauty and skin-care products, but there are some that I’ll just never give up,” wrote Kim Kardashian West on her now-closed blog in 2018. In that post she revealed an it-list of products she sees real results from, and that included La Mer’s Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. The Miracle Broth formula lifts skin, firms, contours and zaps wrinkles, delivering radiance and rejuvenation in a jar.

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste

In April 2019, Victoria Beckham revealed the contents of her travel beauty bag, and out of her Hermès cosmetics case came a tube of Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste. “This is quite a posh toothpaste,” Beckham gushed, “but I think it’s the best toothpaste.” A cult toothpaste amongst the fashion set, not only for the chic apothecary-esque packaging but its stain-removing efficacy. A no-brainer for upping your toiletry set from drugstore to luxe.

Laura Mercier Holiday Shimmer & Glow Mini Caviar Stick 3-Piece Set

If, like us, you’ve been oohing at Carrie Bradshaw’s eye makeup on And Just Like That, this is the secret to that smoky eye she always nails.

“I’ve been using these since the day they came out in 2011,” Sarah Jessica Parker told People in November 2018. “They’re incredible colors, and they don’t transfer.” This set has every hue you need. Our tip? Apply the shade Amethyst as a base all over the upper eyelid, then add some smoke with Cocoa, third from the right, and accent the inner corners with Copper.

SK-II Ten Pack Facial Treatment Mask

Jennifer Lopez lives by SK-II’s mask du jour, and so does Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Couric and Chrissy Teigen. They all reportedly reach for the Pitera-soaked mask to prep skin before red carpet events. Loaded with vitamins, minerals and amino acids extracted via a fermentation process, the multi-award winning, luxuriously soft cotton mask immediately infuses radiance and moisture for a crystal-clear complexion.

Diptyque Baies Candle

“I have a bunch [of candles]. I love scents! [Diptyque] are the ones I really use the most,” Gal Gadot told People. Diptyque’s most-loved candle fills a room with notes of rose accented by blackcurrant, with a fragrance so wonderfully opulent and inviting you’ll feel something is a amiss when it burns out. An homage to the original L’Ombre dans L’Eau perfume, this one is so popular, it very often sells out on Saks.

Add these to your no fail, guaranteed to work shopping list for Christmas. And here’s a tip for a little extra discount: if you haven’t logged in on Saks Fifth Avenue yet, create an account before shopping and use the code ACCOUNTSF for 10 percent off your next purchase.