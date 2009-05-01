Sail Away with Bobbi Brown

Inspired by simple, summer beauty, Bobbi Brown’s new collection, comprised Sheer Color Cheek Tint and Sheer Color Lip Gloss, is available just in time to make us look naturally nautical for summer.

Available in six shades, Sheer Color Cheek Tint, in a convenient swivel-up stick, gives cheeks a sheer tint of natural-looking color with its translucent, lightweight formula designed to glide on smoothly and blend evenly. While the Sheer Color Lip Gloss, available in four shades, is similarly neutral, easy, and light, and, with its super sheer see-through finish, is easy for any woman to wear.

The collection is limited edition, though, so, if you think nautical is nice, hop aboard before it sails away without you.



Bobbi Brown Sheer Color Cheek Tint, $22.00; Sheer Color Lip Gloss $20.00; at bobbibrown.com

