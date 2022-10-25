Your Favorite Beauty Brands Came Together for Abortion Rights & The Results Will Make You *Add to Cart*

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, more than 14 states have banned abortion and even more have restricted access so it’s basically impossible to access one — under any circumstances. Non-profit organizations, pro-choice politicians and abortion activists are working hard to ensure we don’t go back to 1972. But what else can we do to help? Laney Crowell, founder and CEO of Saie, launched The Every Body Campaign, bringing 35 beauty brands together to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice.

Brands such as e.l.f. cosmetics, Glow Recipe, Herbivore Botanicals, Megababe, Nécessaire, and more took their best-selling product and repackaged it in a limited-edition “Every Body Green” carton, inspired by the “green bandanas and smoke present throughout abortion rights demonstrations,” per Saie. One hundred percent of the proceeds support reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong, a national activist organization dedicated to protecting those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation, and encouraging votes for pro-choice political candidates.

“At Saie, our mission first and foremost is to feel good and do good for people and the planet. Period,” Crowell said in a statement. “As a mother of two daughters, I couldn’t sit back and feel helpless with our rights on the line. I’m grateful and encouraged that so many like-minded brands jumped at the chance to participate, partner and contribute to The Every Body Campaign. It’s our responsibility to use our platforms to advocate for the right to govern our own bodies and create incredible change.”

It’s important to note that Black and Brown people are disproportionately affected by abortion bans. Monica Simpson, Executive

Director of SisterSong, explained in a statement: “Women of color in states with restrictive abortion laws often are battling multiple layers of oppression that impact their ability to access healthcare and make decisions about their own bodies. The Every Body Campaign is catapulting big beauty to the forefront of the fight for reproductive justice by turning their platforms into battlegrounds that will give consumers a unique pathway to organize against anti-abortion laws. SisterSong is dedicated to protecting our human right to bodily autonomy, and the donations raised from this campaign have the power to change the lives of thousands.”

Ready to shop your favorite beauty products for a great cause? Head to Everybodycampaign.com.