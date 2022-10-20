Reformation & Saie Just Created the Glowy Blush of the Season, Inspired by TikTok Faves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on TikTok beauty, you’ve definitely seen two of Saie’s most popular products: Dew Blush and Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighte. Fans love the way they illuminate the skin and provide the perfect amount of color to the cheeks. Now, Saie combined both of these products in a new formula for its first-ever brand collaboration. And it’s with another cool-girl brand, Reformation! Say hello to High Glow Liquid Highlighter in Ref Rose.

We called it a blush but it’s really a blush/highlighter hybrid. Ref Rose is a a dusty, shimmery rose shade created to match Reformation’s holiday collection, which will include silk dresses, tops and an assortment of vintage styles, per the brand. The hybrid formula has the hydrating gel-cream texture of Dew Blush and the lightweight illuminating properties of Glowy Super Gel. It gives skin that pretty lit-from-within glow with a hint of rose gold color.

If you’re not familiar with Saie’s cult-favorite Dew Blush ($25 at Sephora) and Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter ($28 at Sephora), allow us to explain the hype. Each contains hydrating and skin-nourishing ingredients, which means High Glow Liquid Highlighter in Ref Rose does, too. We’re talking mulberry extract (to brighten hyperpigmentation), elderberry extract (to help fight environmental damage) and evening primrose extract (to moisturize and soothe).

Tons of our favorite fashion and beauty brands have been teaming up as of late. There’s Supreme x Pat McGrath, the new Ganni x Submission Beauty and the list goes on and on. Reformation and Saie makes a lot of sense because both brands continue to work towards sustainability. Saie promises a “clean” formula for its makeup, plus the brand is Climate Neutral, with Carbon Neutral Club and Leaping Bunny certifications, and a partnership with 1% for the Planet. Reformation runs a sustainable factory in Los Angeles and is Climate Neutral certified, with products that have been carbon-neutral since 2015, and a commitment to become Climate Positive by 2025.

There’s only one product for now but we’re since this is a match made in heaven, we’re thinking there’s more where this came from.