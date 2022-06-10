TikTok’s Favorite Beauty Brand Launched a $26 Concealer That ‘Completely Camouflaged’ Shoppers’ Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever binge-watched a show until the early hours of the morning or stayed out on the dance floor way past your bedtime, then you’ve likely looked in the mirror and mistaken yourself for a zombie (been there, done that). You then also know the importance of having a concealer that can make it appear like you got a full eight hours of sleep.

If your current concealer isn’t doing the trick, say hello to the Hydrabeam Concealer, made by TikTok’s fave beauty brand, Saie. The product launched in early May and has a lightweight, whipped-gel texture that’ll have you looking wide awake and well-rested in no time. It brightens darkness, blurs imperfections and adds the most beautiful glow to your under-eyes, leaving behind a “filter-like” effect on the skin.

The concealer can do all of that because of its skin-loving ingredients. Squalane and glycerin deliver deep hydration, tomato extract brightens and firms and cucumber extract brings a surplus of antioxidants that calm inflammation and reduce puffiness.

“I always had to color correct my under-eyes then apply concealer but with Hydrabeam, my under-eye dark circles are completely camouflaged!”

For fresh, illuminated skin, swipe on Saie’s Hydrabeam Concealer anywhere you need. Nobody will even be able to tell that you watched season 4 of Stranger Things in one sitting or bar hopped all night long.

The brightening concealer gives you a natural-looking finish that provides just the right amount of coverage without overdoing it and making your skin appear cakey. Dab it on your under-eyes to cover up dark circles, around your nose to conceal redness or on top of spots to hide pesky blemishes. The brand suggests using your fingertips to melt the product into your skin, though some reviewers prefer applying it with a brush.

The Hydrabeam Concealer flaunts an impressive 4.7-star rating, with many shoppers dubbing it their fave concealer. While the formula is great for hiding dark circles, reviewers also sing its praises for blurring fine lines and wrinkles.

“This is the best concealer I have ever used. It is moisturizing and doesn’t make my fine lines pop out,” raved one reviewer. “My under eyes feel so moisturized. It also makes my skin look brighter and doesn’t look like I have heavy concealer on. Love it!”

Another one wrote, “I LOVE LOVE LOVE this concealer! It said it doesn’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles and as someone who’s spent hundreds of dollars on expensive concealer, this blows them all away!”

Fun fact: The Hydrabeam Concealer is made from 75 percent post-consumer recycled content (PCR), which is the highest percentage of PCR used by the brand.

We’re completely sold on the Hydrabeam Concealer because of its multipurpose effects; it tackles dark circles and visible signs of aging all at once. Next time your skin’s looking a little rough, reach for this brightening concealer to look energized and fresh-faced.