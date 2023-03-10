Did Saie Just Launch the Glowiest Foundation Ever? I Think So

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Those who favor a dewy, glowy complexion over a matte one, know that tinted moisturizers are usually the way to go. That’s why Saie’s Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen is so popular. But what if you want a bit more coverage with the same hydrating, bouncy skin look? Well, say hello to Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation, a formula fans of the brand have been begging for. This is the first real foundation from the brand and one I’ve been using non-stop for weeks.

Last month, I met up with Saie founder Laney Crowell to preview the new foundation. She chose shades 6 (light with peach undertones) and 7 (light with neutral undertones) for me, both of which looked great, one just a bit warmer than the other. There are 36 shades in total with a medium-buildable coverage. The formula is made up of 85 percent skincare ingredients, including what the brand calls its “Hydrobounce Complex” with cross-linked hyaluronic acid, non-equilibrium hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid and rice bran peptides. It’s said to be five times as hydrating as regular hyaluronic acid. The addition of squalane and glycerin helps skin retain all this moisture.

The rest is 15 percent lightweight pigment.

The vegan and fragrance-free foundation truly does go on like a serum and quickly evened out my skin tone without hiding my freckles. Saie’s makeup artist blended it in with their new Base Brush ($28 at Sephora) but you can definitely use your hands, too. I loved the finish right away. It’s dewy without being greasy and feels like nothing on the skin.

We skipped concealer and just applied a bit more foundation under my eyes. The MUA set it all with Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder ($30 at Sephora), which brought down a bit of shine but the dewiness really stayed. To brighten up my face, she added Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush in Poppy ($25 at Sephora) and the cult-fave Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter ($28 at Sephora). The results? Even better than no-makeup makeup.

You can get your hands on Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation on March 16 at Sephora and the Saie website. Mark your calendar.