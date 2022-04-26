This TikTok-Viral Glow Gel ‘Makes Your Skin Look Years Younger’ & Will Replace Your Makeup This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you asked us what kind of makeup we’re going for this summer, we’d say dewy, radiant, minimal and sun-kissed. When summer hits, your skin doesn’t magically start to glow. You likely have to turn to beauty products to get that coveted summer luminosity. There are so many highlighters and glow sticks that claim to be the cream of the crop, but we’re here to tell you that Saie’s Glowy Super Gel is the only thing you need to bring brightness and shimmer back to your complexion.

The Glowy Super Gel does precisely what its name suggests. It’s a lightweight illuminator that you can wear alone, under your base makeup, as a primer or as a highlighter. It’s multi-use indeed and we can’t wait to use it for all of the above this summer.

If you don’t believe us, watch this try-on from everyone’s fave beauty TikToker, @mikaylanogueira. She calls the Glowy Super Gel “extremely lightweight,” which can be attributed to its 75 percent water content. “It has a really nice cooling effect and I love the texture, it’s so thin. This is an immediate hit. Look at this skin, it’s so pretty. Wow, I really like this. Oh my god, I’m obsessed.”

That is one fabulous first impression of the product, and her words aside, just look at her face. Her complexion is giving glazed donut and dolphin skin all in one. The luminizer is so glowy that it almost looks like her skin is blurred or like she has a filter on.

“This product is amazing,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Makes your skin look years younger. I would buy it again and recommend this to everyone. Plus, you can wear it alone.”

You might look at the product and think it’s solely a makeup product, but it actually contains a bunch of glow-enhancing skincare ingredients. Keep reading for more on what makes this luminizer so good that TikTokers like @mikaylanogueira are losing it.

To give your complexion a lit from within glow, papaya and vitamin C brighten, plant-derived glycerin hydrates and rosehip seed oil provides radiance and moisture. And because water takes up 75 percent of the formula, the result is a thin, weightless consistency that blends into the skin seamlessly.

There are so many different ways to wear this illuminator. Add a couple of drops into your moisturizer or foundation, wear it alone, use it as a base for your makeup or tap it on your cheekbones as a highlight. Either way, you’ll have an eye-catching sheen that’ll fall right in line with the fresh-faced, glowing, sun-kissed skin that everyone seems to be showing off these days.

The two universal shades will look great on any skin tone, so choose between bronzy Sunglow or champagne-y Starglow (or, a simple solution: just get both).

When you’re done with the bottle—and we know you’ll empty it quickly—remember to recycle it. Just twist off the plastic pump to remove the inner pouch. Then, recycle the glass bottle.

From ingredients to packaging, the Glowy Super Gel really is super! It’s so good it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Saie’s website.

“I didn’t expect to like this product as much as I do, but I’ve been wearing it almost every day since it arrived,” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “It feels really good on my skin and sometimes it’s enough all on its own and I skip wearing makeup for the day!”

You can also dab it on your chest, collarbones, shoulders and legs to highlight those areas, making it a true multi-use product.

“I really like this product and it goes on so smoothly! It gives my face a lovely glow that looks like a touch of sun but is not overwhelming,” wrote another reviewer. “Lovely clean feeling product and you don’t need a lot for a nice healthy glow.”

If these glowing reviews and Mikayla Nogueira don’t already have you completely sold, then you’ll just have to try Saie’s Glowy Super Gel for yourself. We have a feeling you’ll be applying it all summer and beyond.