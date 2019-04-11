Sweet Dreams Are Made of This New CBD Line

Even if you love to sleep like I do, it’s not always easy to calm down from a crazy busy day. We know scrolling through Instagram and watching Netflix doesn’t help, but it can be tough to quiet your mind and get into sleep mode. I have a feeling the Sagely Dreamwell Collection just might help. It includes body oil, roll-on oil, and capsules packed with full-spectrum CBD. Let me break down what this means.

CBD (or cannabidiol) is everywhere these days, popping up in beauty products, drinks and body care. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD and hemp is legal across all 50 states as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent of THC (the compound of the plant that gets your high). Simply, CBD is safe, legal and non-psychoactive. But since it’s still newly legal, there’s not a ton of research on how it affects us so it’s a bit of trial an error. CBD itself doesn’t make most people fall asleep on its own. With the right dosage, it can have calming effects, though.

Sagely took that one step further for this line and added other natural sleep aids such as melatonin, which has been shown to help regulate your sleep schedule, and essential oils to help relax the body. Below, the products designed to help you catch some ZZZs.

Dreamwell Capsules

Each water-soluble capsule contains 10mg of CBD, melatonin, magnesium, lemon balm, and passion flower.

$49.95 at Sagely Naturals

Dreamwell Body Oil

It’s a lightweight body oil formulated with CBD, lavender oil, geranium oil, and clary sage oil to help promote relaxation and train your mind it’s time for bed.

$39.99 at Sagely Naturals

Dreamwell Roll-On

Great for traveling, this essential oil blend features many of the same ingredients as the body oil to help you unwind.

$29.99 at Sagely Naturals

Cosabella x Dreamwell Gift Set

Sagely teamed up with luxe lingerie brand Cosabella on a set that includes a cozy robe and the Dreamwell Body Oil.

$99 at Cosabella

As usual with supplements, check with your doctor before starting any regimen—especially if you’re having serious trouble sleeping. But it’s good to know for those random nights you just chill out, CBD is always there for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.