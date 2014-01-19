SAG Awards Red Carpet: Best Beauty Looks From the Night

With awards season in full swing, the stars are pulling out of the stops for their red carpet appearances. From custom designer gowns to gorgeous form-fitting vintage, the fashion lovers have plenty to drool over this time of year. But, for the beauty lovers, there is even more to obsess over. From the makeup down to the nails, celebrities have been turning heads left and right on the carpets – we were pleasantly surprised when the Globes had plenty of fun trends like short bob haircuts and subtle smokey eyes, and we spotted some of the same on the SAG Awards carpet tonight.

While tonight’s awards show wasn’t as jaw-dropping of a red carpet, there were still the standout stars such as Lupita Nyong’o and Cate Blanchett that made our night worthwhile – and will give us inspiration for our own looks for months to come. Scroll through the gallery above to let us know what your favorite looks of the night were in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Golden Globes 2014: Red Carpet Beauty

Red Carpet Trend: Short Bob Haircuts On the Red Carpet

Red Carpet Predictions: A Celebrity Hairstylist Breaks It Down