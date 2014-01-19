SAG Awards Red Carpet: Best Beauty Looks From the Night

With awards season in full swing, the stars are pulling out of the stops for their red carpet appearances. From custom designer gowns to gorgeous form-fitting vintage, the fashion lovers have plenty to drool over this time of year. But, for the beauty lovers, there is even more to obsess over. From the makeup down to the nails, celebrities have been turning heads left and right on the carpets – we were pleasantly surprised when the Globes had plenty of fun trends like short bob haircuts and subtle smokey eyes, and we spotted some of the same on the SAG Awards carpet tonight.
While tonight’s awards show wasn’t as jaw-dropping of a red carpet, there were still the standout stars such as Lupita Nyong’o and Cate Blanchett that made our night worthwhile – and will give us inspiration for our own looks for months to come. Scroll through the gallery above to let us know what your favorite looks of the night were in the comments below!
Find out who we loved on the red carpet of the SAG awards!
Photo:
Getty Images
Cate Blanchett can basically do no wrong at this point, and her choice of pink makeup (eyes, cheeks & lips!) to match her pink Givenchy gown was pulled together perfectly.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Michelle Dockery rocked a matte red lip with a side-parted ponytail pulled low to the nape of her neck to offset her black and white J. Mendel gown.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Natalie Dormer of "Game of Thrones" fame showed up on the carpet with her newly half-shaved head, which is said to be this way for her role in "Mockingjay." While it's a risky cut, we like that she went all out and rocked it by accessorizing her ear with cuffs to really work the look.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara is a pro at rocking her gorgeous waves and bombshell lashes, but we loved that she lightened up her locks last night to a blonder hue.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson was the latest actress to go for the bob – and we love it! Pairing the new crop with a bright pink lip, we can't wait to see more from her this awards season.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage
While Kerry Washington may have stirred up mixed emotions wearing a custom Prada crop top while pregnant, we were loving her sleek ballerina bun topped with a black ribbon.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence's pixie has gotten to the perfect stage to style it a bit messy and off to the side, and we love her navy smokey eye paired with her sequin Dior gown.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Sarah Hyland's sleek side-parted waves were picture-perfect on the red carpet paired with shimmering pink shadow and a glossy lip.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o stunned on the carpet with bright blue shadow to offset her Gucci dress and natural volume in her hair.
Amy Adams went for old Hollywood glamour and an orange lip to complement her blue dress.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage