Hair Accessories Ruled the SAG Awards Red Carpet & I Need Them All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not since Blair Waldorf sat on the steps of the Met were hair adornments so popular. They’re back with a vengeance, as evident by the hair accessories on the SAG Awards red carpet, especially. (The runways are full of them, too.) Sunday night, the biggest stars in TV and film honored each other at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. It’s the first big red carpet of the year where all guests were vaxed, waxed and ready to party.

This year, women of all ages and hairstyles reached for hair accessories, including 76-year-old Helen Mirren and 27-year-old HoYeon Jung. If you’ve ever felt like that puffy headband feels a little too something (extra, young-looking, trendy) look to these celebs for inspiration. Even if you don’t have a celebrity hairstylist at your beck and call, give it a shot, either in a casual way for brunch or for a special occasion.

HoYeon Jung

The Squid Game actor — and SAG Award winner! — wore a Daeng Gi hair tie with the traditional Hanbok at the end of her braided ponytail. The Korean accessory matched her Louis Vuitton dress beautifully. “The dress was so on point on how familiar it was to the motherland of Korea yet how modern and cool it felt. I can’t hide the fact that I was very emotional about how I got to be the one to style her hair into a modern version of the sleek traditional Korean braids and to put the Daenggi into Hoyeon’s hair,” said hairstylist Jenny Cho in a statement.

She used gHD hair tools for the sleek look, including the ghd Platinum+ Styler – 1″ Flat Iron ($279 at Amazon ).

Helen Mirren

We didn’t expect the star, who received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, to go for a more modern take on a crown with this puffy pink headband. But she is a Dame after all. Hairstylist Richard Collins is responsible for the pretty ‘do. “For Helen’s look, I added extra texture to the hair because her dress is very clean and pretty for tonight, and I wanted to offset the clean lines of the dress with some added interest in the hair. We went with a soft bun with some face-framing texture for a classic glam look on this special night,” he said in a statement. Collins used L’Oréal Paris hair products, including the ever-popular Elnett Satin Strong Hold Hairspray ($11.99 at Walmart).

Juno Temple

Best Comedy Actress nominee Juno Temple’s hair was styled by Mara Roszak with Wella Professionals products. For a volumized and textured fishtail braid, he used EIMI Rugged Texture Paste ($17.64 at Amazon ) for an imperfect, effortless look. He finished with gold wire around the end of the braid, a surprising but very cool accent.

Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid’s Tale star turned heads with this cool metal hair accessory. Hairstylist Adir Abergel was responsible for the Joan of Arc-inspired ‘do. “I saw this look as a piece of art,” Abergel said in a statement. ” I wanted to mimic origami with the updo and give it an architectural effect. Playing with the duality of strength and softness I created a classic updo, with a defined middle part and topped it off with a beautiful metal hair accessory that I found at a flea market in Paris.” Abergel used Virtue hair products, including the 6-in-1 Styler ($34 at Sephora) for structure.

Selena Gomez

Although Gomez’s hair looked like a simple sleek bun from the front, when she turned, BOOM: a Chanel hair bow! “We didn’t want the hair to distract in any way and opted for a clean, classic bun which also flatters Selena’s face so well. Her stylist had a Chanel bow that was the cherry on top,” hairstylist Marissa Marino said in a statement. Marino used Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Finisher ($18 at Ulta) for the perfect bump-free bun.

Fran Drescher

The SAG-AFTRA President made her big red carpet return with a stunning crystal hair clip secured to her updo.