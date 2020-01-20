StyleCaster
Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Shutterstock.

Unlike the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are given to performers by performers and other members of SAG-AFTRA. That’s what makes it such a prestigious evening that so many A-listers actually want to attend. The SAG Awards beauty looks for 2020 are a bit more casual and laid-back than other award shows but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. How can it with stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown and Lupita Nyong’o in attendance?

The SAG Awards presents thirteen awards for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television. Like the Golden Globes, both TV and movie stars co-mingle making it all a lot more fun. Expect to see the Netflix crowd hanging out with HBO casts, both teen stars and film icons taking photos together and the Schitt’s Creek crew adorably fawning over Nicole Kidman—again.

When it comes to double tap-worthy hair and makeup looks, last year we couldn’t stop drooling over Lucy Boynton‘s graphic eyeliner, Lady Gaga’s bordeaux lipstick and Lupita Nyong’o’s long, flowing braids. Below, see some of the stars that have us talking this year.

2020-sag-awards-camila-mendes

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star is giving us serious brow envy with her gorgeous arches.

2020 sag awards dakota fanning Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Dakota Fanning

The actress is working this classic wavy updo for the big night.

2020 sag awards gwendoline christie Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones goddess proves less is more with a classic red lip, mascara and a hint of shimmery shadow.

2020 sag awards logan browning Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock.

Logan Browning

The Dear White People actress is taking our breath away in this wet updo and dark pink eye makeup. Simply stunning.

2020 sag awards lupita nyongo Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Lupita Nyong’o

The Us nominee is serving Hollywood royalty realness with her gorgeous updo and white liner.

2020 sag awards madeline brewer Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Madeline Brewer

The Handmaids Tale actress looks like an IRL Ariel with her red hair and coral lipstick.

2020 sag awards millie bobby brown Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is growing up right before our very eyes! How chic is this bone straight ‘do and brown smokey eye?

2020 sag awards nathalie emmanuel Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Nathalie Emmanuel

The Game of Thrones actress looks like royalty in her sophisticated top knot and shimmery shadow.

2020 sag awards sibley scoles Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Sibley Scoles

The TV host is showing us how to pull off a monochrome fashion and beauty hybrid moment.

2020 sag awards sophie turner Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock.

Sophie Turner

One word for the Game of Thrones star’s bombshell beauty moment: lashes.

2020 sag awards winona ryder Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Winona Ryder

The TV and film icon looks fresh-faced and fab in a classic ponytail and makeup that doesn’t take too much attention away from those gorgeous eyes.

2020 sag awards zuri hall Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Zuri Hall

The TV host continues to look flawless in her curly bob and megawatt smile.

2020 sag awards elisabeth moss Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaids Tale nominee is very much on trend with award season beauty thanks to her classic red lipstick.

2020 sag awards jennifer lopez Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers nominee is totally pulling off this face-framing updo.

2020 sag awards joey king Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Joey King

The Act nominee is a badass beauty in slicked-back strands and a beautiful smokey eye.

2020 sag awards margot robbi Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock.

Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nominee looks effortless in this top knot.

2020 sag awards maya hawke Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock.

Maya Hawke

The Stranger Things actress has apparently discovered the most perfect shade of berry lipstick.

2020 sag awards reese witherspoon Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Reese Witherspoon

This sleek bob is seriously werk-ing for the TV and film star.

2020 sag awards zoe kravitz Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Zoe Kravitz

I mean….wow. What else can I say?

