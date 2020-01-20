Wow—These SAG Awards Beauty Looks Are Simply Stunning

Scroll To See More Images

Unlike the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are given to performers by performers and other members of SAG-AFTRA. That’s what makes it such a prestigious evening that so many A-listers actually want to attend. The SAG Awards beauty looks for 2020 are a bit more casual and laid-back than other award shows but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. How can it with stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown and Lupita Nyong’o in attendance?

The SAG Awards presents thirteen awards for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television. Like the Golden Globes, both TV and movie stars co-mingle making it all a lot more fun. Expect to see the Netflix crowd hanging out with HBO casts, both teen stars and film icons taking photos together and the Schitt’s Creek crew adorably fawning over Nicole Kidman—again.

When it comes to double tap-worthy hair and makeup looks, last year we couldn’t stop drooling over Lucy Boynton‘s graphic eyeliner, Lady Gaga’s bordeaux lipstick and Lupita Nyong’o’s long, flowing braids. Below, see some of the stars that have us talking this year.

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star is giving us serious brow envy with her gorgeous arches.

Dakota Fanning

The actress is working this classic wavy updo for the big night.

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones goddess proves less is more with a classic red lip, mascara and a hint of shimmery shadow.

Logan Browning

The Dear White People actress is taking our breath away in this wet updo and dark pink eye makeup. Simply stunning.

Lupita Nyong’o

The Us nominee is serving Hollywood royalty realness with her gorgeous updo and white liner.

Madeline Brewer

The Handmaids Tale actress looks like an IRL Ariel with her red hair and coral lipstick.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is growing up right before our very eyes! How chic is this bone straight ‘do and brown smokey eye?

Nathalie Emmanuel

The Game of Thrones actress looks like royalty in her sophisticated top knot and shimmery shadow.

Sibley Scoles

The TV host is showing us how to pull off a monochrome fashion and beauty hybrid moment.

Sophie Turner

One word for the Game of Thrones star’s bombshell beauty moment: lashes.

Winona Ryder

The TV and film icon looks fresh-faced and fab in a classic ponytail and makeup that doesn’t take too much attention away from those gorgeous eyes.

Zuri Hall

The TV host continues to look flawless in her curly bob and megawatt smile.

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaids Tale nominee is very much on trend with award season beauty thanks to her classic red lipstick.

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers nominee is totally pulling off this face-framing updo.

Joey King

The Act nominee is a badass beauty in slicked-back strands and a beautiful smokey eye.

Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nominee looks effortless in this top knot.

Maya Hawke

The Stranger Things actress has apparently discovered the most perfect shade of berry lipstick.

Reese Witherspoon

This sleek bob is seriously werk-ing for the TV and film star.

Zoe Kravitz

I mean….wow. What else can I say?