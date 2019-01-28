StyleCaster
Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks We’ll Be Thinking About All Week

by
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner. Design: Ashley Britton.

When the Golden Globes gave us over-the-top Hollywood glamour and the Critics’ Choice Awards delivered low-key and more attainable beauty inspo, we knew the SAG Awards 2019 red carpet would be tough to forecast. The nominations list alone is proof that we can only expect one thing–the unexpected. For starters, there’s awards season darling Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), whose 10-year red carpet history has included everything from that infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to powder blue hair earlier this year.

There was also no predicting what newcomer Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) would do, as she’s become the unofficial queen of next-level protective styling. Well, now that the night has finally arrived, a feast for the eyes has commenced and it does not disappoint. Here are the hair and beauty looks that truly deserve a standing ovation.

sag awards 2019 1 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Fiona Xie

This side swoop and top knot is the combo we never knew we needed.

sag awards 2019 2 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Rumer Willis

A blunt bob is the best kind of bob.

sag awards 2019 3 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Lucy Boynton

Hair bow aside, we are officially on board with minimalist eyeliner.

sag awards 2019 4 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Sophia Bush

What isn’t there to love about the juxtaposition of this classic updo and funky under-liner?

sag awards 2019 5 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner.

Lady Gaga

Vamp beauty goals instantly achieved, thanks to this bordeaux lip.

sag awards 2019 6 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner.

Laura Harrier

You can never have enough pink.

sag awards 2019 7 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Rachel Brosnahan

Pin straight hair and a classic smoky eye for the win.

sag awards 2019 8 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Allison Brie

Dark liner on both lash lines are the perfect partner for blue eyes.

sag awards 2019 9 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Laverne Cox

This messy updo and loose tendrils frame the actress’ face beautifully.

sag awards 2019 10 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

Yara Shahidi

A classic curly fro and glowing skin are the beauty uniform we aspire to.

sag awards 2019 11 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong’o

Now this is how you do color: pink under-liner, a glossy red lips and long, flowing braids to bring it all together.

sag awards 2019 12 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Margot Robbie

A classic makeup look for a classic beauty.

sag awards 2019 13 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Sydelle Noel

The bigger the hair, the better, right?

sag awards 2019 14 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Mandy Moore

With her hair pulled back, these lashes are doing all the talking.

sag awards 2019 15 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Danai Gurira

We’ve officially hopped on the lip gloss bandwagon. We. Want. In.

sag awards 2019 16 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Gemma Chan

No bells and whistles needed when you’ve got a face like this.

sag awards 2019 17 Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks Well Be Thinking About All Week

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Constance Wu

The hint of eye shimmer and pink-nude lip are a match made in makeup heaven.

