Here are the 2019 SAG Awards Beauty Looks We’ll Be Thinking About All Week

Scroll To See More Images

When the Golden Globes gave us over-the-top Hollywood glamour and the Critics’ Choice Awards delivered low-key and more attainable beauty inspo, we knew the SAG Awards 2019 red carpet would be tough to forecast. The nominations list alone is proof that we can only expect one thing–the unexpected. For starters, there’s awards season darling Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), whose 10-year red carpet history has included everything from that infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to powder blue hair earlier this year.

There was also no predicting what newcomer Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) would do, as she’s become the unofficial queen of next-level protective styling. Well, now that the night has finally arrived, a feast for the eyes has commenced and it does not disappoint. Here are the hair and beauty looks that truly deserve a standing ovation.

Fiona Xie

This side swoop and top knot is the combo we never knew we needed.

Rumer Willis

A blunt bob is the best kind of bob.

Lucy Boynton

Hair bow aside, we are officially on board with minimalist eyeliner.

Sophia Bush

What isn’t there to love about the juxtaposition of this classic updo and funky under-liner?

Lady Gaga

Vamp beauty goals instantly achieved, thanks to this bordeaux lip.

Laura Harrier

You can never have enough pink.

Rachel Brosnahan

Pin straight hair and a classic smoky eye for the win.

Allison Brie

Dark liner on both lash lines are the perfect partner for blue eyes.

Laverne Cox

This messy updo and loose tendrils frame the actress’ face beautifully.

Yara Shahidi

A classic curly fro and glowing skin are the beauty uniform we aspire to.

Lupita Nyong’o

Now this is how you do color: pink under-liner, a glossy red lips and long, flowing braids to bring it all together.

Margot Robbie

A classic makeup look for a classic beauty.

Sydelle Noel

The bigger the hair, the better, right?

Mandy Moore

With her hair pulled back, these lashes are doing all the talking.

Danai Gurira

We’ve officially hopped on the lip gloss bandwagon. We. Want. In.

Gemma Chan

No bells and whistles needed when you’ve got a face like this.

Constance Wu

The hint of eye shimmer and pink-nude lip are a match made in makeup heaven.