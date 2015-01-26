SAG Awards 2015: All of the Beauty Looks You Need to See

With awards season well under way, the Screen Actor Guild awards took place tonight and our favorite actors came out to celebrate each other and the great achievements in their industry this year. While we love seeing the stars let loose and have fun meeting up with each other to celebrate all of their hard work, our favorite part about the night is of course gushing over the best hair and makeup looks of the night.
Lately, Sarah Hyland has been on quite the impressive red carpet streak, and tonight was no different. Keira Knightley also wowed us with Brigitte Bardot-inspired waves, and Reese Witherspoon stunned in a sleek ponytail. Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite looks from the night, and let us know yours in the comments below!
Emmy Rossum stunned with a dramatic cat eye and nude lip to offset her shimmering gown. To complete the look, she opted for a loose updo.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Keira Knightley chose a boho-chic hairstyle that we absolutely loved (and immediately want to replicate). She completed the vibe with a subtle smokey grey eye and soft pink lip.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Laura Carmichael of 'Downton Abbey' was one of a few stars who went for a red stained lip, and we loved how it off-set her white gown. Her loose, tousled curls finished off the look.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Reese Witherspoon stunned in a sleek side-parted ponytail and red stained lip.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Sarah Hyland had one of the most innovative updos of the night, with a sleek side-part up front that hid tight, twisted buns in the back.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Sophia Bush opted for all-out glamour with her Old Hollywood faux bob and smokey eyes.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Emma Stone may have been wearing a controversial sheer skirt (with a blazer on top) but her hair and makeup were on-point. The sleek ponytail and matte red lip were an absolutely stunning combination.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Jen Aniston pretty much always looks this gorgeous, but it deserves to be mentioned. Because let's face it – that glow and those waves are just perfect.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o is always a red carpet favorite because she wears color so well, and she didn't disappoint. Opting for a bold patterned dress and a bright lip makes her a favorite in our book.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Rashida Jones also chose a printed dress, and went for a red matte lip and black rimmed eyes to complete the look. Plus, she showed us once again how to make bangs work on the red carpet.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / WireImage