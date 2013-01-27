StyleCaster
SAG Awards 2013: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

Rachel Adler
by

As we get to the halfway point of awards season, we’ve had plenty of red carpet trends develop already, from matte red lips to side-swept waves. Tonight for the 19th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards there was absolutely no question about which beauty trend took over the carpet: Veronica Lake inspired waves. The soft, gorgeous curls all had a deep side part and while still glam, helped to give a more casual look to a lot of fitted, bold hued dresses.

Many of us had eyes on the big contenders of the last few weeks: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts, and they certainly brought their A-games tonight. There were also a few ladies who surprised us (and unfortunately more than a few disappointments) with beauty looks that made our jaws drop and some that just didn’t quite hit the mark. We chose are favorites (and least favorites) in the slideshow above – let us know your thoughts below!

