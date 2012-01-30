SAG Awards 2012: Best & Worst in Beauty on the Red Carpet

Let’s be real here, we all only watch the SAG Awards to tide us over until the Oscars, and last night’s awards ceremony brought us enough beauty looks to thoroughly excite us for our next red carpet show. If the stars are already being a bit daring with their styles, we can’t wait to see what the Oscars will have in store.
From braided updos to retro hair and soft pink lips, we sorted through the best looks (and of course had to pull out a few of the worst) to reflect back on today. Can’t wait to see what’s to come in February!
Dianna Agron has been on a roll on the red carpet lately -- the girl can do no wrong. Last night's messy, braided updo and shimmering pink lids played nicely off of her magenta dress.
Ashlee Simpson was stunning last night (we were shocked) with her sleekly styled short 'do, soft smokey eye, glowing skin and pale lip.
Alright, we love Ellie Kemper from Bridesmaids, but who told her that it was okay to match her eyeshadow to her dress? It is not okay.
Emma Stone is also someone who never disappoints on the red carpet, and last night was no exception. The voluminous chignon, pink lips and silver lids all came together to complement that bangin' McQueen.
Gretchen Mol of Boardwalk Empire was simply glowing on the red carpet last night, with glossy pink lips, a touch of highlighter and softly lined eyes. We especially loved the messy updo.
Jessica Chastain rocked the blue Calvin Klein dress she was wearing last night, complete with her retro, side-parted curls and soft smokey eyes.
We're really sorry Kaley Cuoco, but were you trying out for a part of a fairy princess on Once Upon a Time?
Michelle Williams is always stunning, but this new hair color she's been rocking lately works perfectly with the red lace dress and silver liner she chose for the night.
Rose Byrne worked with stylist Harry Josh on a style that was "70's inspired with a modern twist. Think Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface meets a modern day Anna Wintour." And we love it!
Zoe Saldana's undone updo was the work of Wella stylist Mara Roszak, and it perfectly complemented her dark smokey eye and berry lip.