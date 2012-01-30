SAG Awards 2012: Best & Worst in Beauty on the Red Carpet

Let’s be real here, we all only watch the SAG Awards to tide us over until the Oscars, and last night’s awards ceremony brought us enough beauty looks to thoroughly excite us for our next red carpet show. If the stars are already being a bit daring with their styles, we can’t wait to see what the Oscars will have in store.

From braided updos to retro hair and soft pink lips, we sorted through the best looks (and of course had to pull out a few of the worst) to reflect back on today. Can’t wait to see what’s to come in February!