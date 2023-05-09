Sadie Sink’s New Short Hair Has ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Buzzing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In the vast world of Hollywood, where stars are born overnight and fade just as quickly, few talents manage to capture the hearts of audiences with such undeniable charm and remarkable acting prowess. Among these rising stars stands Sadie Sink, a young actor whose talent has taken over the world, leaving an indelible mark on both the small and big screens. It’s not surprising fans are following her every move. And we mean every move. One fan even caught a glimpse of Sink’s new haircut, a pretty short bob, which has others speculating if her Stranger Things character is going to have a new look for the final season.

Sink’s rise to fame began when she stepped into the enigmatic world of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. Portraying the fiercely independent and empathetic character, Maxine “Max” Mayfield, Sink brought a captivating energy and depth to the show’s gripping narrative, instantly cementing her status as a fan-favorite. When it comes to Max’s look, it’s a pretty simple, natural-looking teen vibe with Sink’s casual stunning good looks. Max has long red hair the entire series, which is something of a signature for both her and Sink.

But in the below TikTok, you can see the actor singing on stage in a bar in NYC with what looks like a short bob.

The new look has fans buzzing. “It was probably cut for Stranger Things,” commented one fan on TikTok. Another said it’s actually for her new movie, O’Dessa, a rock opera, which Deadline reports was supposed to be shot right now in Croatia before the final season of Stranger Things Vol. 5. That could mean the cut is for that role and she could easily wear a wig or extensions to play Max. Or maybe Max is growing up and paving her own way with her new look. Time will tell.