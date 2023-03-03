Sabrina Carpenter’s ’90s Lip at the Billboard Women in Music Awards Cost Less Than $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Though everyone is talking about Y2K these days, ’90s makeup will always be in style. Anyone who wears it — with its smudgy black eyeliner and brown-ish lipstick — feels like the coolest person in the room. And you don’t have to spend a lot to nail the look. Just ask Sabrina Carpenter. At the Billboard Women in Music Awards Wednesday night, the singer hit the red carpet with a natural-looking face and a cool ’90s lip — which costs less than $6 to recreate. For real.

Makeup artist Allan Avendano created a chestnut lip for Carpenter with Hard Candy’s new Insta Pout Lip Liner in Boyfriend ($5.97 at Walmart). According to the brand, he blended it in with a finger to create the chestnut-colored just-kissed look. You don’t even need a real lipstick to slay the same exact look.

This new liner is vegan and cruelty-free, smudge-proof (once it dries down) and non-drying. It comes in six shades, all of which costs less than $6. We can’t believe it either.

Avendano used some other staple Hard Candy products for the singer’s look, including the Sheer Envy Luminous Serum Glow Primer ($8.94 at Walmart), Face Off Luminous Liquid Blush in Who Is She ($7.94 at Walmart) and Face Off Highlighter Stick in Champagne Breakfast ($7.94 at Walmart). For her eyes, he used Eye Def Eyeshadow Markers ($5.97 at Walmart) in Stoned on the outer corners and Bubbly in the inner corners of her eyes to “brighten and create a pulled up, lifted eye shape,” according to the brand. He finished her eyes with Sheer Envy Glow Primer ($8.94 at Walmart) on her eyelids for even more glow.

Scott King was on hair and Zola Ganzorigt was on nails. The results of all these talented people’s hard work? Absolutely stunning.