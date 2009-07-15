Sabon Launches Organic Line

Sabon, the beauty care line that has always been known for their organic body products, has finally gone organic. They’ve been given the coveted Ecocert Seal of Approval (which means that 98.75% of all ingredients are of a natural origin) proving that their beauty products are as natural as they come.

The Organic Body Scrub, a blend of sea salts and organic oils meant to renew skin and preserve it’s shine and softness is the perfect purchase for mid-summer. The gentle scrub removes the dead cells and is enriched with organic olive oils that smooth and enlighten the skin (adding to your amazing summer glow).

Head over to the nearest Sabon store to check out their selection of new organic products, or go to sabonnyc.com.